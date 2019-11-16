Islanders visit the Flyers after Beauvillier’s 2 goal-game

New York Islanders (13-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Philadelphia Flyers after Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-4 victory over the Maple Leafs.

The Flyers are 7-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has given up eight power-play goals, killing 85.2% of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 2-2-1 against the rest of their division. New York is last in the NHL recording 27.8 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 27, New York won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 19 points, scoring eight goals and collecting 11 assists. Claude Giroux has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Mathew Barzal has recorded 16 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling eight assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has collected six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 9-0-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: Leo Komarov: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.