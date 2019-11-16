Frey buzzerbeater gets Montana St past UNC Greensboro, 67-66

Harald Frey hit from half court as time expired to life Montana State to a 67-66 win over UNC Greensboro in the Spartan Invitational Tournament on Saturday night.

Frey made two from the line with :52 left to tie the game at 64-64. Kyrin Galloway missed from long range for the Spartans, and Amin Adamu misfired on a layup for the Bobcats with :13 left, but Isaiah Miller put Greensboro on top with his layup with :03 remaining.

Montana State held UNC Greensboro to just 36 percent shooting from the field (25 of 69) while connecting on 21 of 40 from the field (52.5 percent) and maintaining a 34-29 advantage on the boards.

Jubrile Belo led Montana State with 15 points. Frey finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Ladan Ricketts added 11 points off the bench.

Miller finished with 20 points for the Spartans (3-2). Galloway scored 15 points and Malik Massey and Kaleb Hunter each contributed 12 points.

The Bobcats (3-1) beat Appalachian State on Friday to open the tournament and will close it out Sunday against Tennessee Tech. UNC Greensboro concludes its tournament Monday against Appalachian State.