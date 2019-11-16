Blackmon carries St. Francis (Pa.) over American 79-76

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Isaiah Blackmon had a career-high 28 points as St. Francis (Pa.) narrowly defeated American 79-76 on Saturday night.

Keith Braxton had 19 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (2-2). Tyler Stewart added 11 points.

Jamir Harris scored a career-high 21 points for the Eagles (1-3). Sa’eed Nelson added 15 points and six rebounds. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

St. Francis (Pa.) plays Delaware at home on Tuesday. American faces Howard at home next Tuesday.

