ArtCoz Holds Annual Holiday ArtFest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Christmas is right around the corner and holiday shoppers had the chance to get a jump start on gift buying today at the Holiday ArtFest; through the Art Colony of Zanesville. Jessica McKee, President of ArtCoz, says the event gives local artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

“So, this is our third annual holiday ArtFest and we decided that we wanted something in the winter months to kind of mirror image the Y-Bridge which takes place in the Summer, in August. So we wanted to be able to get the artists together and have an awesome space for them to vend; and showcase their art and their handicrafts.”

Over 40 vendors were available at the Zanesville Welcome Center for the ArtCoz Holiday ArtFest; many offering handmade items for sale. Kristen Brown, ArtFest Committee Chair, says several different items are available each year.

“There’s all kinds of great art going on here. We’ve got stained glass, metal sculptures, paintings, wood crafts, all kinds of food and live music.”

All sale proceeds from the Holiday ArtFest go back to the individual artist; while proceeds from booth rentals support the Art Colony of Zanesville.