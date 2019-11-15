Two Arrested in Noble County Bust

Two people are under arrest in Noble County following a drug bust.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office along with the Washington and Morgan County Sheriff’s Offices executed the search warrant in the Village of Summerfield.

The Noble County Sheriff said they arrested 37-year-old Tana Guiler and 40-year-old David Guiler, both of Summerfield.

Tana Guiler was charged with one count of drug trafficking, more charges are pending.

David Guiler was charged with possession of drub abuse instruments.

Authorities said drugs, money and drug paraphernalia were seized in the bust.