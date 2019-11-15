Thunder play the 76ers for cross-conference matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Oklahoma City and Philadelphia play in non-conference action.

Oklahoma City went 49-33 overall with a 27-14 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game last season, 51.8 in the paint, 19.2 off of turnovers and 18.2 on fast breaks.

Philadelphia finished 31-21 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The 76ers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (knee).

76ers Injuries: None listed.

