St. Francis plays American

American (1-2) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (1-2)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American and St. Francis (Pa.) both look to put winning streaks together . American won 67-65 at George Washington on Tuesday. St. Francis (Pa.) is coming off a 71-65 win over Morgan State on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Keith Braxton has averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Red Flash. Isaiah Blackmon has paired with Braxton and is putting up 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Stacy Beckton Jr., who is averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks.SOLID STACY: Beckton has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 75.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com