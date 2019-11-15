Pet of the Week: Calico Cat named Ancient

Jarrod Allen

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — “She is an absolute sweetheart.”

Breanna Bice, Volunteer Coordinator at the Muskingum County Animal Shelter Society, introduces us to Ancient, the cuddly cat.

“She is about ten years old. She has one tooth, so she is on the older side. We are running a special this month for the month of November to honor our senior pets. All of our adoption fees are half off. So she would normally be about $60 on our normal fees, but she’s only $30,” Bice says.

Ancient has been at the Society since I think September.

“She is on the older side, so she has some special needs. She’s on soft food, so we’re kind of watching her to see how she does. She does have limited sight, so one thing we’ve noticed is how she follows shadows, but she doesn’t really see you. She kind of looks past you, so we don’ think she sees all that well, unfortunately,” Bice adds.

Adoption fees for senior pets are at a 50% discount right now.

