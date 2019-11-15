NKU goes up against Coppin State

Coppin State (1-2) vs. Northern Kentucky (2-1)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State and Northern Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad won on the road this past Tuesday. Northern Kentucky earned a 69-68 win over Coastal Carolina, while Coppin State won 76-72 at Loyola of Chicago.

SENIOR STUDS: Coppin State’s Kamar McKnight, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to score 52 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.DOMINANT DEJUAN: Dejuan Clayton has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com