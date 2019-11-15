Man City loses attempt at CAS to block UEFA investigation

MONTREAUX, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester City has lost its attempt to block a UEFA investigation into financial fair play violations.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says City’s appeal against UEFA was ruled inadmissible.

The UEFA investigation was sparked by leaks of City’s internal correspondence and documents to German outlet Der Spiegel.

The leaks implied City deceived UEFA for several years, including by hiding information that revenue from potentially overvalued commercial deals came from the club’s owners in Abu Dhabi to curb losses. City hasn’t disputed the authenticity of the documents.

