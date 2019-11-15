Italy beats Bosnia 3-0 for record 10th straight win

ZENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Italy set a national record for consecutive wins after beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-0 in a European Championship qualifier on Friday.

Italy’s 10th successive victory eclipsed the Azzurri’s record of nine in 1938-39 under Vittorio Pozzo.

Francesco Acerbi and Lorenzo Insigne scored in the first half in Zenica and Andrea Belotti added a delightful third after the break.

Italy, which had already qualified for Euro 2020 as Group J winner, extended its perfect record in the group to nine wins in nine matches. It also beat the United States in a friendly last year.

Bosnia was out of the running following Finland’s victory hours earlier, although it could still qualify for next year’s tournament through the playoffs.

___

