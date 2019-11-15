Gurley leads Furman past Southern Wesleyan 83-61

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had a career-high 25 points as Furman romped past Division II-member Southern Wesleyan 83-61 on Friday night.

Gurley was perfect from the floor, making all 10 of his shots. He made 5 of 7 free throws and added three blocks.

Jordan Lyons had 11 points for Furman (4-0), while Jalen Slawson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Clay Mounce scored 10.

Ta’Jay Dunlap and Solomon Smith topped the Warriors with 12 points apiece. Hunter Davis had 10 points.

The Paladins shot 54% from the floor, including 41% (11 of 27) from 3-point range. The two teams combined to take just 15 free throws in the game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com