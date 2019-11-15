FRIDAY 11/15:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly. High 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 25

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly. High 41

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny Friday is on tap for us as temperatures continue to stay below average. High temperatures will again be in the low 40s. Partly cloudy skies will take over for Friday night as temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us for the entire weekend as temperatures will stay in the 40s. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 40s while highs on Sunday look to be in the mid to upper 40s.

More cloud cover arrives to start off the new work week. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to be with us for Monday as high temperatures will look to be in the upper 40s.

Slight chances for rain will be with us Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Temperatures will continue to stay below average with highs in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.

Have a great Friday!

