Steelers’ Haden to face Browns after being out with illness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will play against the Browns, his former team, after missing practice with an undisclosed illness.

Haden sat out Wednesday’s workout and was listed as questionable for the Steelers (5-4), who have won four straight and five of six after a 1-4 start. Haden was drafted by Cleveland in the first round in 2010 and released after seven seasons.

The Browns (3-6) will be missing starting defensive end Olivier Vernon, who will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. Vernon, who came to Cleveland in the March trade that also brought wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns, got hurt on Nov. 3 at Denver.

Chad Thomas will make his second start in a row in Vernon’s spot.

Cleveland’s biggest pregame move was releasing troubled wide receiver Antonio Callaway. The 22-year had been benched Sunday for arriving late for the game.

