Jaycees, Salvation Army Prepare for C-Day

Local News
Jarrod Allen41

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Jaycees & The Salvation Army prepare for a long-time tradition — one that’s lasted for more than fifty years.

The service club is gearing up for Saturday, Nov. 16, their C-Day Event — collecting donations in a live broadcast on WHIZ Radio (AM1240 & Z92).

“People call in to the radio station and then they put out any gently used clothing items, any gently used toys or any nonperishable food items and they are able to call in, let us know, we have trucks out on the road that are waiting to get called. Then they will show up then, pick them up, and we will be donating those to the Salvation Army down on Putnam Avenue,” says Travis Reed, a member of the Jaycees.

The C-Day event is a unique effort. They use the radio stations to help dispatch collection trucks to donor locations as each listener hears it all, live, between nine and noon that day.

“The biggest thing is any big furniture, like mattresses, we don’t accept. We try not to take anything that can’t be, like any electronics, big TVs or anything along those lines,” he adds.

The event was originally called “Canister Day”. Jaycees members devote time & resources to pick up truck loads of items, then drop them off at the Salvation Army headquarters on Putnam Ave.

Zanesville knew Jarrod before Jarrod knew Zanesville. He was born here & grew up just outside New Lexington. Jarrod comes to WHIZ after serving as the Statehouse correspondent for 700 WLW in Cincinnati, where he reported on statewide politics from Broad & High for four years, including the 2016 election. Jarrod has reported from the floor of the Ohio House of Representatives & Ohio Senate during the administration of Gov. John Kasich, the inauguration of Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Democratic & Republican Parties and numerous state agencies & associations. He's an active member of the Ohio Legislative Correspondents' Association & and Ohio Radio & Television Correspondents' Association. He can sometimes be found in the Statehouse Radio & TV Newsroom keeping up with politics & getting video to put on TV here in Zanesville. Jarrod has been in broadcast journalism for about twenty-five years, reporting for stations in Ohio and, during eight years in Texas, in Houston, Dallas & Austin where he won an Associated Press award for his work on the Bastrop Complex Wildfire while at KLBJ. He has a degree in Broadcast Engineering & Production from Hocking College, and in Applied Communication from Ohio University. Jarrod calls Perry County home, where he enjoys working with his dad's horse, fixing up the family farm & working with digital printing as a hobby. He returns to WHIZ as a TV, radio & web journalist having worked for George Hiotis & the Littick family in 2000 & 2001.

