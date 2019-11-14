Jaycees, Salvation Army Prepare for C-Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Jaycees & The Salvation Army prepare for a long-time tradition — one that’s lasted for more than fifty years.

The service club is gearing up for Saturday, Nov. 16, their C-Day Event — collecting donations in a live broadcast on WHIZ Radio (AM1240 & Z92).

“People call in to the radio station and then they put out any gently used clothing items, any gently used toys or any nonperishable food items and they are able to call in, let us know, we have trucks out on the road that are waiting to get called. Then they will show up then, pick them up, and we will be donating those to the Salvation Army down on Putnam Avenue,” says Travis Reed, a member of the Jaycees.

The C-Day event is a unique effort. They use the radio stations to help dispatch collection trucks to donor locations as each listener hears it all, live, between nine and noon that day.

“The biggest thing is any big furniture, like mattresses, we don’t accept. We try not to take anything that can’t be, like any electronics, big TVs or anything along those lines,” he adds.

The event was originally called “Canister Day”. Jaycees members devote time & resources to pick up truck loads of items, then drop them off at the Salvation Army headquarters on Putnam Ave.