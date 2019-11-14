Greenway scores in 3rd to lift Wild over Coyotes 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jordan Greenway deflected in a goal with 7:49 remaining, and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Zach Parise had a goal and an assist and Kevin Fiala scored for the fourth time in six games for Minnesota, which had just finished a four-game West Coast Swing. The Wild were tied for an NHL-low 13 points entering the day amid a road-heavy early schedule. They are 4-1-1 at home.

Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves for Minnesota.

Conor Garland and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona, which came back twice to the tie the game. Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots.

The Wild recovered from a pair of two-goal deficits to win in Arizona last week. They didn’t let the Coyotes complete any comeback Thursday.

Fiala opened the scoring in the first period, flipping a rebound backhand over Raanta.

Garland, with his ninth goal in 20 games this season, took advantage of a mistake by Dubnyk in the second. Dubnyk played the puck behind his net, sending it out to the left where Nick Schmaltz intercepted the clearing attempt and quickly centered to Garland. He redirected the pass before Dubnyk could recover.

Parise scored on the power play 5:39 into the third, but the Coyotes quickly answered as Crouse scored less than two minutes later.

NOTES: Minnesota tallied 20 shots in the first period, the most in a single period for the team this season and tied for the third-most in a first period in franchise history. …. Arizona was trying to finish off an unbeaten, three-game road trip. The Coyotes had earned points in nine of 11 road games this season and had a point in six straight on the road (5-0-1). … Wild F Marcus Foligno was out of the lineup for the third straight game with a lower-body injury. … Arizona D Ilya Lyubushkin was scratched for the fourth time this season.

Coyotes: Return home Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

Wild: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

