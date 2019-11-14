DRESDEN & COMPANY ENTERS INTO LICENSE TO MANUFACTURE LONGABERGER BASKETS

Robert W. D’Loren CEO of XCEL Brands xcelbrands.com, New York City and Jim Lepi, Co-Founder and CEO of Dresden and Company (D&Co.) dresdenandcompany.com announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement to enter into a license for the manufacturing of the iconic Longaberger handcrafted baskets. “From our first meeting it was clear to me that Mr. D’Loren is a marketing genius. He has innovative ideas for Longaberger that include leveraging social media to drive sales through existing sales channels; we are fortunate to be included in his plans for a quick start and a fast-moving venture,” said Jim Lepi. “This is an amazing opportunity for Dresden & Company as well as The Village of Dresden. I know that we can coexist and support one another in the best interest of the Longaberger Brand as well as that of Dresden & Company.” Robert W. D’Loren, Xcel’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am very familiar with the Longaberger Company, community and family, having served on the company’s board of directors for two years beginning in 2006. We’re excited to build on the long history of this brand and its engaged customer and home sales associate community. The Longaberger Company is known throughout the country and we’re looking forward to bringing this brand into the future.”

