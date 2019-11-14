Chiefs, Chargers set for key AFC West matchup in Mexico City

Everyone hopes the playing surface at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium will not be the main story of Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both coaches said they have received favorable updates about the turf going into the game. Last year’s game between the Chiefs and Rams was relocated to Los Angeles less than a week before the game when the field was deemed unplayable because of rain and the stadium having hosted concerts less than a month before the game.

“Everything that I’ve been told has been positive,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

The teams have taken different approaches to preparing. The Chargers have spent the week at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs to get acclimated to the altitude. The Chiefs have kept their same routine with the only adjustment being to hydrate more, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It is an important AFC West matchup. Kansas City (6-4) won its first four games but has dropped four of its past six, allowing Oakland to get within a half-game of the division lead. Los Angeles (4-6) has struggled for most of the season but remains only two games out.

This is the first of two straight division games for the Chiefs. After their bye week, they will host the Raiders on Dec. 1.

“To say you are in control of your own destiny at 4-6 is pretty rare,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said.

Here are other things to watch as the Chargers play an international home game for the second straight season:

CHOPPY RIVERS

Rivers leads the league in passing yards (2,816) but is also third in interceptions (10). He had three last week against Oakland, including a pick-6 that loomed large in what turned out to be a 26-24 loss to the Raiders.

The Chargers were among the league’s better teams in not committing turnovers the past two seasons, but their 16 giveaways this season are tied for seventh in the league. Five have occurred in goal-to-go situations.

“We’ve made some critical mistakes and not being able to overcome them,” Rivers said.

HEALTHIER MAHOMES

Mahomes returned to the lineup last week after missing two games because of a knee injury. He threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s loss to Tennessee but said on Thursday that this is the best he has felt since early September.

“I would say going into the Jacksonville game,” he said. “Just not having to worry about the ankle or not have to worry about the knee and just being able to go out there and play football the way that I have been able to play it my whole career so far.”

GETTING PRESSURE

Los Angeles defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa have been a handful for opposing offensive lines lately. They have combined for nine sacks over the past four games.

Bosa is third in the AFC with 8½ sacks on the season while Ingram has added 4½. Ingram had 1½ sacks against Mahomes in Week 15 last season.

ON THE MEND

Kansas City is beginning to get some of the pieces back on its offensive and defensive lines. Offensive tackles Eric Fisher (groin), Cam Erving (ankle) and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) have been full participants this week while Mitchell Schartz (knee) is limited. Defensive end Frank Clark (neck) has also been a full participant.

The Chiefs, though, are likely to be without defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral) and Alex Okafor (ankle).

KEEP AN EYE ON

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. He rushed for a season-high 108 yards last week and seems to be regaining his stride after missing the first four games because of a contract dispute. He had 166 scrimmage yards (102 receiving, 64 rushing) the previous time he faced Chiefs, who are ranked 31st in the league in run defense.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL