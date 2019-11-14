Buttermore and Taylor named Genesis Community Ambulance Player of the Game

The Genesis Community Ambulance Player of the Game was announced for last Friday’s games. On WHIZ 92.7, Sheridan Linebacker Shay Taylor took home the honor. Despite the loss to Jonathan Alder, Sheridan had a solid season going 8-2 in the regular season and claiming a share of the MVL Title.

The Player of the Game for AM 1240 goes to Granville Quarterback Bo Buttermore. The Blue Aces took down Zanesville 41-7, Buttermore threw for 171 yards and three touchdowns. One of them came on the very first play from scrimmage, a 51-yard touchdown to Dominic Varrasso. Granville will be taking on Bishop Hartley in the regional semi-finals.