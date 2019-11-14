Brevard carries Arkansas St. over VMI 71-56

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Malik Brevard had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas State to a 71-56 win over VMI on Thursday night.

Canberk Kus had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Arkansas State (2-1).

Myles Lewis had 11 points for the Keydets (0-4), who have lost five in a row dating to last season. Kamdyn Curfman and Travis Evee added 10 points apiece.

Arkansas State takes on UC Davis at home on Friday. VMI looks for its first win against Idaho on Friday.

