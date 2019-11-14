Bears-Rams Preview Capsule

CHICAGO (4-5) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-4)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Rams by 8½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chicago 3-6-0, Los Angeles Rams 6-3-0

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 54-36-3

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Rams, 15-6, December 9, 2018

LAST WEEK — Bears beat Lions 20-13; Steelers beat Rams 17-12

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 19, Rams No. 14

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (28), PASS (30).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (15).

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (20), PASS (6).

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (5), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rams’ first home game since Oct. 13 is visit from tough Chicago defense that shut down last season’s high-flying LA offense. … Bears face Rams in Coliseum for first time since Oct. 17, 1976. … Meeting of two solid defenses, inconsistent offenses. Rams still averaging more than 113 yards per game more than Bears. … Chicago snapped four-game losing streak last week, withstanding late push by Detroit and its backup QB. … Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky tied season high with three TD passes last week, though Bears spent huge chunks of game unable to move ball against struggling defense. … Bears also allowed five sacks last week, matching season high in Week 1 loss to Green Bay. … Chicago has punted on its first possession in eight of nine games, with exception being TD drive in Week 4 victory over Minnesota. … Bears held Lions to 98 yards rushing on 27 attempts despite losing ILB Danny Trevathan to elbow injury. … LB Nick Kwiatkoski had sack, set up touchdown with first career interception last week. … LB Khalil Mack leads NFL with 16 forced fumbles since 2016. … Rams have lost past two home games. Haven’t won at Coliseum since Sept. 15. … Rams stumbling home from inept offensive performance in loss at Pittsburgh. Defending NFC champions have already surpassed last season’s total losses. … In past 10 starts at home, Jared Goff is throwing for 327.9 yards per game with 23 TDs and four INTs. … Bears held Todd Gurley to 28 yards rushing last year, his worst total since rookie season. Gurley’s touches, effectiveness down sharply this season. Ranks 23rd in NFL with 428 yards rushing over eight games. … WR Cooper Kupp held without a catch on just four targets last week. Still ranks sixth in NFL with 792 yards receiving. … WR Brandin Cooks to miss another game while recovering from second concussion of season. … LB Clay Matthews has 7½ sacks in six games with Rams. Has had at least one sack in six straight. … Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, Bears NT Eddie Goldman were teammates at Florida State. Goldman sacked Goff for tiebreaking safety in Bears’ win in Chicago last season. … Fantasy tip: Rams’ defense is on a roll, holding past four opponents to 57 total points and even scoring nine points itself last week. Meanwhile, Bears have scored more than 21 points just twice all season.

