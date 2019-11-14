THURSDAY 11/14:

TODAY: Clouds Decreasing. Not as Cold. High 41

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 22

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. High 42

DISCUSSION:

Temperatures will be much warmer this afternoon, with highs around 40. Clouds will gradually decrease across the region today, and more sunshine will be had this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear during the overnight, with lows into the lower 20s once again.

On Friday temperatures will continue to stay well below average, with highs in the lower 40s. Similar weather is expected for Saturday as temperatures continue to stay in the low 40s for highs.

For the second half of the weekend, temperatures will bump up a few more degrees. Temperatures will look to reach the upper 40s by the start of the next work week. More clouds also arrive for a good portion of next week, with a slight chance of a shower on Tuesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com