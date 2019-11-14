3rd Annual Causeway Boat Show and Marine Flea Market

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – November 14, 2019 – ( Newswire.com )

The last big boat show of the year will be held at the Causeway Cove Marina, 601 Seaway Dr., Fort Pierce, FL, 34949, on Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8. New models and used boats will be on display for this two-day event. Dealers are offering special show pricing and other incentives.

“This show will feature more than 100 boats on land and in water,” stated event organizer Larry Burdgick. “People should come ready to buy. We’ll have some great deals.” There will be a large variety of boats on display, including the latest designs from leading manufacturers and brokers who will help individuals purchase new boats.

There will be over one hundred booths for boating and fishing enthusiasts, where rods, reels, lures and lines, boating apparel, nautical decor and jewelry, taxidermy, diving equipment, antique collectibles and maps, marine artifacts and much more are all for sale. In addition, there will be plenty of seafood available. Enjoy delectable foods of all types, cooked fresh on site.

Visit the 2019 Causeway Boat and Marine Flea Market website for more information, www.causewayboatmarineshow.com. For vendor information, contact Under the Sun Promotions at 954-205-7813

