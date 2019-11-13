Zanesville Police Investigate Inmate Death

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate in the city jail. Chief Tony Coury says on Monday around 5:00 am officers tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on Linden Avenue for no rear license plate. Coury say the vehicle fled from officers onto Forest Avenue at speeds estimated between 60 and 70 miles per hour, crossed Maple Avenue and crashed into a concrete island, ending on Forest Avenue. Coury says the impact of the accident blew out two front tires on the minivan. The driver then fled the scene and remains at large. Coury says two passengers, a male and a female, were taken into custody and a search of the vehicle revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia. The two, who refused medical treatment, were booked into the city jail, according to Coury. Coury says about 14 minutes later the male – identified as Fred L. Barney of Salt Lake City, Utah was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chief Coury says the female passenger told police Barney may have swallowed some of the drugs in the vehicle. Barney’s body has been taken to the Licking County Coroner for an autopsy and a toxicology report will take between 6 and 8 weeks.

