Wife of minister convicted of sex charges enters plea deal

State
Associated Press0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The wife and stepdaughter of a former Ohio minister convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl have pleaded guilty to witness tampering.

Prosecutors had accused the two women of abducting the victim and warning her not to testify at the trial of Anthony Haynes who was convicted in March of child sex trafficking and other charges.

Haynes’ wife, Alisa Haynes, and his stepdaughter, Alexis Fortune, both pleaded guilty to witness tampering Tuesday in federal court in Toledo as part of a plea agreement.

The Blade reports that attorneys for the women declined to comment.

Court documents say the women forced the teenager from her apartment, choked her with a cord and told her to take back statements she made to investigators.

The victim did testify against the former minister.

Associated Press

