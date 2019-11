The City of Zanesville says Wayne Avenue will finally be opened to traffic. City Engineer Chip Saunders says the heavily traveled road will open at 8:00 am Thursday. It was closed to traffic from the State Route 555 Bridge to Marietta on September 16th. The Southbound lane had been closed since April. Crews made emergency slip repairs and culvert replacement. Saunders says good weather is allowing the road to be opened about a month earlier than expected.

