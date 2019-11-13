Striker Sam Kerr joins Women’s Super League leader Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Women’s Super League leader Chelsea has signed Australian striker Sam Kerr, one of the most prolific scorers in the game.

Kerr has played for Perth Glory in Australia’s W-League and the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League this year.

She scored 19 goals in 23 games to secure a third consecutive Golden Boot in the American league.

The 26-year-old Kerr is joining Chelsea on a 2 1/2-year contract and is set to start playing in the second half of the WSL season from January.

Kerr says “the WSL is the best league in Europe.”

With Kerr completing her transfer, the English Football Association secured a deal to sell WSL rights to Australian broadcaster Optus Sport.

