No. 3 Michigan State looks to knock off No. 12 Seton Hall

No. 3 Michigan State (1-1) vs. No. 12 Seton Hall (2-0)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan State goes for its 11th straight win vs ranked opponents against No. 12 Seton Hall. Michigan State’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Michigan Wolverines 75-64 on March 3, 2018. Seton Hall is coming off a 74-57 win over Stony Brook on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively scored 39 percent of all Pirates points this season.CLUTCH CASSIUS: Cassius Winston has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has committed a turnover on just 13.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big East teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 9.5 times per game this season.

