N. Fla. hosts Southern Miss

Southern Miss (1-1) vs. North Florida (2-1)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces North Florida in an early season matchup. North Florida beat Georgia Southern by three points at home on Monday, while Southern Miss came up short in a 75-69 game at South Alabama on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Boban Jacdonmi is averaging 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Leonard Harper-Baker is also a primary contributor, producing 12.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Ospreys have been led by Carter Hendricksen, who is averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern Miss’s LaDavius Draine has attempted 16 3-pointers and has connected on 25 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 12.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

