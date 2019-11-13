Music becomes medicine as singer Joe Henry battles cancer

Singer-songwriter Joe Henry was still absorbing the shock of confronting his life-threatening illness when he climbed into bed early one evening with paper and pen, his instruments for therapy.

He then wrote a song, his first since being told he had stage 4 prostate cancer. He knew composing would help him heal.

He told himself: “I feel like I’m going to have to write my way through this.’”

From the specter of death, an album was born.

Music became medicine, and soon Henry had enough material for his 15th solo studio album, “The Gospel According to Water,” where he reflects on the love of life, what comes next and the role spiritual solace can play when facing our mortality. It will be released Friday.