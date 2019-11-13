Man charged with lying when buying firearms used in slaying

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with lying when buying a gun authorities say was used in the slaying of a Dayton detective shot while serving a drug-related warrant.

Fifty-five-year-old Det. Jorge Del Rio died Nov. 7. Three men were charged in the Nov. 4 fatal shooting.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday that a Trenton, Ohio, man has been charged with lying on a federal firearms form when he bought multiple handguns including weapons recovered at the scene of Del Rio’s shooting.

Investigators say 50-year-old Daniel Wells made false statements on a federal form when he said he was buying the guns for himself but already had a buyer lined up.

He is free pending federal grand jury action.

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message for comment.