Man accused in 9 arson deaths set for competency hearing

State
Associated Press1

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of killing nine neighbors in two arson fires is set for another competency hearing.

A judge on Tuesday set a Dec. 19 competency hearing for Stanley Ford. WKYC-TV reports Ford told the judge Tuesday he doesn’t see a need for a competency hearing. The 60-year-old Akron man who has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges said he “didn’t commit a crime” and won’t see a doctor.

Ford could be sentenced to death if convicted of killing two adults in 2016 and two adults and five children in 2017.

A judge earlier ordered a competency evaluation after a court psychologist’s evaluation was inconclusive and Ford’s attorneys said medical tests indicated he has brain damage. A forensic psychologist later found Ford competent to stand trial.

___

Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Future of Ohio Bitcoin program, deemed illegal, in limbo

Associated Press

Wife of minister convicted of sex charges enters plea deal

Associated Press

County to buy trauma kits for mass shootings, other violence

Associated Press