Group stops search for UFC fighter’s missing stepdaughter

Sports
Associated Press8

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A Texas-based nonprofit that works to find missing people across the country has called off its search for UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ missing stepdaughter.

Destinie Duvall of Texas EquuSearch tells WRBL-TV the horse-mounted search group is heading home after using “every resource available” to search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard in Auburn, Alabama.

Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 at an Auburn gas station. Her damaged car was later found abandoned.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed has been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping. Surveillance video puts him at the gas station at the same time as Blanchard. He was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case at the time.

Duvall said the search is suspended until the group is summoned to follow a new lead.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

‘It will go crazy’: Finland close to 1st major soccer finals

Associated Press

Saudis, UAE, Bahrain now agree to play Qatar-hosted Gulf Cup

Associated Press

Much-admired Tour de France cyclist Poulidor dies at age 83

Associated Press