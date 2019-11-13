App State hosts Montana State

Montana State (1-1) vs. Appalachian State (2-1)

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Appalachian State both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs earned home victories in their last game. Appalachian State earned a 68-62 win over East Carolina on Tuesday, while Montana State won easily 93-60 over Rocky Mountain on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest has averaged 22 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 10 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals. For the Bobcats, Harald Frey has averaged 23 points, six rebounds and 6.5 assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 14 points and 8.5 rebounds.FREY IS A FORCE: Frey has connected on 53.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 30.7 free throws per game.

