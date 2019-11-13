WEDNESDAY 11/13:

TODAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Cold. High 32

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cold. Low 20

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 42

DISCUSSION:

A cold mid-week on-tap across SE Ohio, with highs around the freezing mark this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Mostly cloudy skies will take over during the overnight, and this will keep temperatures falling as much as last night. Lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will be with us on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s Thursday afternoon.

The temperatures will top off in the low to mid 40s as we end the work week into the weekend.

By the new work week, temperatures will be closer to average. High temperatures look to warm into the upper 40s to near 50 by Monday and Tuesday. A spotty shower chance moves in on Monday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com