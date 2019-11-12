Zanesville City School Offers Opportunity for Students, Businesses

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Business leaders, school officials and others came together at Zanesville City Schools this morning to celebrate a new opportunity.

A ribbon cutting for the new vocational building.

Director and Principal of the school Jeff Moore says this can leave students more employable after graduation.

“We built this vocational building — kind of a — plug and play type building to bring in local businesses, to partner with Mid-East, possibly Zane State. Some of the local educational entities. Just to bring in kids and to have programs brought in where our kids can have an opportunity. Zanesville City High School kids — Zanesville City kids can have the opportunity — come in here. Do some pathways toward graduation, maybe get a certificate to take toward a local business — an opportunity to get their foot in the door and just be better employable — better employable skills as they leave us.”

The building will hold classes from businesses to train the next generation of workers.

Superintendent Doug Baker says the school plans to start training as soon as possible — with as many businesses that would like to participate.

“It just becomes down to scheduling so — how long does the training take? When do you have a trainer available to provide that training? And we are going to be flexible in our end with our students to flex them out of some of the traditional class they have so they can come down and have access to this training. We want our students in the community to start building those great portfolios — they can take with them and those great skills they can take with them as they look for employment in the region.”

If your business would like to hold a training session at the facility, contact Zanesville City Schools.