Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST

NBA

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL

Men

No. 1 Kentucky vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Duke vs. Central Arkansas, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. North Dakota, 9 p.m.

No. 13 Memphis vs. No. 14 Oregon at Portland, Ore., 9 p.m.

No. 17 Utah State vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Washington vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Xavier vs. Missouri, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Auburn at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Women

No. 20 Syracuse vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.

No. 25 South Florida vs. Howard, 7 p.m.