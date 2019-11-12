Trulight Searches for Fire Alarm Funding

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Rotary welcomed a speaker from Trulight Ministries to their meeting Tuesday.

Pastor Ed Swartz say they need the community’s help to get a new fire alarm system for their building. The non-profit provides meals, transportation to work and other programs to people in the area.

“The people that benefit are the homeless, the low income and those — just those — in the putnam community. We currently serve a free breakfast Monday through Friday and so — we don’t just see just the homeless. There are families that come in with their kids who just live locally in the area but are down on their luck or money had to go to pay for heating bills so they come in and eat breakfast for free. And we also have a job and transportation program where we transport people to a local warehouse and they get hired full time.

Co-Pastor Christina Swartz says Trulight has been able to reduce the homeless population.

“We’ve actually helped a couple homeless people get off the streets. Through the job program we’ve given them rides to work and we’ve actually saved up money and got apartments now. So we’re actually helping get them off the streets. “

She says some people who’ve used the resources from the non-profit have actually offered to give back.

“We had a lady come in. Well she’s been coming in — she’s homeless — and she’s probably around 60 and she’s bearing the elements. And she came in today for a shower because once a week we take people to get showers — the church has shower facilities — they arrive and they get a shower once a week. And she said, ‘Ya know, I wanna come back in and I wanna help. You know, what can I do to help?'”

To find out how you can help, call them at 740-704-8531 or go to their website.