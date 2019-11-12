Snow, falling temperatures lead to icy roads in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wet, slippery roads from snow and falling temperatures have slowed motorists and led to traffic tie-ups across parts of Ohio.

Snow and icy roads made for a slow commute Tuesday morning in much of northeast Ohio. The heaviest accumulations are expected in the snow belt east of Cleveland, with some areas getting as many as 9 inches through Wednesday.

Widespread snow appears to have ended in most other areas of the state. Ohio’s Department of Transportation says crews have been clearing and treating roads around the state as temperatures continue to fall.

In central Ohio, dozens of schools cancelled or delayed classes amid several inches of snow and near-record low temperatures.

Roads continue to be icy in portions of southern and central Ohio with isolated snowfall possible.