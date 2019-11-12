Snow, falling temperatures lead to crashes

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio authorities were investigating two fatal wrecks in snowy and icy conditions and also injuries resulting from multiple crashes during “white-out” conditions in northeastern Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol says the driver of a semitrailer was ejected and killed early Tuesday after he crashed into a medic unit on Interstate 70 in western Ohio’s Clark county. At least one person was killed in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Richfield in northeastern Ohio.

Investigators were probing the role of Tuesday’s weather.

Meanwhile, the City of Hudson said as many as 85 vehicles were involved in a string of crashes on Ohio Route 8 in Summit County when snow blocked visibility. There were no life-threatening injuries reported, but five people were taken to hospitals. There were no serious injuries.

