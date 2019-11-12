Ryan scores 21 to lift Chattanooga over Troy 74-68

Sports
Associated Press0

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Matt Ryan scored 21 points and David Jean-Baptiste added 13 as Chattanooga defeated Troy 74-68 on Tuesday night.

Troy led 41-27 when Zay Williams opened the second-half with an alley-oop dunk. UTC gradually whittled away its deficit, drawing within one point, 54-53, with 8:12 remaining. The Trojans kept a slim lead for several minutes before UTC’s Ryan hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 61 with 3:20 to go.

The Mocs took the lead for good, 65-63, when A.J. Caldwell made a three-point play at the 2-minute mark. UTC closed out the victory by making 4 of 5 free throws in the final 22 seconds.

Ramon Vila had 10 rebounds for the Mocs (2-1).

Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (0-2). Darian Adams added 14 points and six rebounds. Charles Norman had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

San Francisco Giants hire Gabe Kapler as manager weeks after he was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies

Associated Press

Bane 25 points for TCU in 98-65 win over Louisiana-Lafayette

Associated Press

BC-HKN–NHL Expanded Glance

Associated Press