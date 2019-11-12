Ryan scores 21 to lift Chattanooga over Troy 74-68

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Matt Ryan scored 21 points and David Jean-Baptiste added 13 as Chattanooga defeated Troy 74-68 on Tuesday night.

Troy led 41-27 when Zay Williams opened the second-half with an alley-oop dunk. UTC gradually whittled away its deficit, drawing within one point, 54-53, with 8:12 remaining. The Trojans kept a slim lead for several minutes before UTC’s Ryan hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 61 with 3:20 to go.

The Mocs took the lead for good, 65-63, when A.J. Caldwell made a three-point play at the 2-minute mark. UTC closed out the victory by making 4 of 5 free throws in the final 22 seconds.

Ramon Vila had 10 rebounds for the Mocs (2-1).

Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (0-2). Darian Adams added 14 points and six rebounds. Charles Norman had 11 points.

