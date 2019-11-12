Pacers’ move shows Oladipo ready to take next step in rehab

Sports
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have temporarily assigned guard Victor Oladipo to their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.

It’s largely a procedural move that gives the two-time All-Star an opportunity to get extra practice time. The Pacers played at Orlando on Sunday and did not hold a shootaround before Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City.

Oladipo is working his way back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He suffered the injury in January and is not expected to return to game action until at least December.

Associated Press

