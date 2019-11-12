No. 1 Oregon routs Northeastern in season opener

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 21 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 Oregon easily beat Northeastern 89-47 on Monday.

All-America guard Sabrina Ionescu added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Ducks, who led by as many as 38 points.

Ionescu’s 3-pointer with just over five minutes left in the game stretched Oregon’s lead to 78-45. She went to the bench for good with just under three minutes to go.

Forward Lydia Giomi added a career-high 18 points and nine rebounds for Oregon.

Satou Sabally, who had 25 points in the exhibition win over the U.S. national team, was not with the Ducks against the Huskies because of obligations with the German national team. She’s missing Oregon’s first three games.

No. 7 OREGON STATE 69, PACIFIC 57

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec had 18 points and 17 rebounds to help Oregon State beat Pacific in the second round of the preseason WNIT.

Pacific closed to within eight points at 62-54 late in the fourth quarter, but the Beavers made enough plays down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Aleah Goodman and Destiny Slocum added 17 points apiece for the Beavers (2-0), who committed 23 turnovers. They will face DePaul on Thursday in the semifinals.

Brooklyn McDavid scored 32 points, making 14 of her 20 shots, to lead Pacific (1-1).

No. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE 80, UT MARTIN 44

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored a career-high 19 points and Mississippi State had two other players in double figures on the way to a victory over UT Martin.

Along with Carter in double figures was freshman Aliyah Matharu, who had her second double-digit scoring contest in as many games with 15 points. She hit three 3-pointers and had no turnovers.

Chloe Bibby added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs (2-0) held the Skyhawks scoreless through the first 6:30 of the game and were up 41-20 at halftime. The Skyhawks had another long drought in the fourth quarter failing to score over the first five minutes.

Leading the way for UT Martin (0-2) was Zaire Hicks who finished with 12 points and Damiah Griffin who had 10 points.

TENNESSEE 74, No. 15 NOTRE DAME 63

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Rennia Davis had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead Tennessee past Notre Dame.

Davis became the first Lady Vol since Candace Parker with 30 points and 10 rebounds against a ranked opponent. Davis was 12 of 20 from the field, with five 3-pointers, to help Tennessee hand Notre Dame its fourth home loss in the past 115 contests. UConn has the other three wins at Notre Dame.

Jordan Horston added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Tennessee (3-0). Jazmine Massengill added five points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Tennessee announced before the game that guard Zaay Green suffered a torn ACL in her right knee at a practice Saturday and will be out indefinitely. Green and Davis are the only returning starters for the Lady Vols. Green was leading Tennessee with 13 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and two assists.

Destinee Walker led Notre Dame (2-1) with 18 points.

No. 18 DEPAUL 81, DREXEL 57

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored 19 points, Sonya Morris had 17 and Lexi Held added 15 to help DePaul beat Drexel.

Morris scored 11 points in the first quarter and had 15 at the break as DePaul (2-0) led by 10 points. The Blue Demons, the defending Big East champion, scored 10 straight to open the third quarter and cruised in the fourth, outscoring Drexel 19-9.

Stonewall, a 6-foot-1 senior, also had five rebounds and four steals after grabbing 12 rebounds in a season-opening victory over Miami (Ohio) on Friday.

Bailey Greenberg paced Drexel (2-1) with 17 points.

No.23 ARKANSAS 101, MCNEESE 58

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 19 points and Taylah Thomas scored 11 with 11 rebounds and Arkansas routed McNeese.

Dungee’s three-point play with 4:15 left in the first quarter made it 17-6. The Razorbacks went on to a 27-15 lead to end the quarter. Arkansas extended the lead to 49-27 at intermission.

Makayla Daniels and Erynn Barnum each scored 11 for the Razorbacks (2-0). Arkansas finished 39-of-69 shooting (56.5 to overcome a 19-of-31 shooting effort from the foul line. The Razorbacks controlled the glass and outrebounded McNeese 54-42. Arkansas scored 23 points off 15 Cowgirls turnovers.

Callie Maddox led McNeese (1-2) with 15 points. The Cowgirls shot just 28% (23 of 82) including 4 of 28 from beyond the 3-point arc. McNeese committed 30 personal fouls.