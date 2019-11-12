Heating Your Home in Harsh Winter Weather

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was a bitter cold Tuesday and it’s only November.

The WHIZ News Team headed to Columbia Gas to learn how you can keep your home warm and your heating bill low this winter. Communications Manager Dave Rau says there are a few things you can do to prepare for cold temperatures.

“On a night like tonight where it’s going to get very bitter cold — you’re gonna know exactly where those drafts are it’s really worth the effort to go out head to the hardware store. Pick up some of that cieling tape and other materials. Another thing you can do if — like me you have a storm door that’s kind of leaking air — the old trick of rolling up a towel and sticking it at the bottom of the door — little things like that really do add up.”

Rau says lowering your thermostat can also save money.

“We want to make sure everyone is able to stay warm, save money and have their house very comfortable. So, a number of things we’d recommend — about half of your heating cost goes for your furnace. Even more when it gets this cold. So if you could turn down your thermostat — even just a few degrees — that makes a huge difference.”