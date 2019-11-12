AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|15
|10
|1
|0
|4
|24
|40
|33
|Springfield
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|49
|34
|Providence
|16
|8
|6
|0
|2
|18
|46
|40
|Lehigh Valley
|13
|6
|2
|1
|4
|17
|37
|35
|Hershey
|15
|7
|5
|2
|1
|17
|43
|44
|WB/Scranton
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|39
|46
|Charlotte
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|34
|40
|Bridgeport
|16
|4
|9
|2
|1
|11
|29
|52
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|13
|8
|2
|2
|1
|19
|47
|37
|Laval
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|42
|37
|Utica
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|46
|33
|Rochester
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|43
|38
|Cleveland
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|45
|34
|Syracuse
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|16
|42
|43
|Belleville
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|40
|51
|Binghamton
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|39
|49
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|14
|8
|3
|2
|1
|19
|38
|33
|Milwaukee
|14
|8
|3
|1
|2
|19
|42
|34
|San Antonio
|13
|6
|3
|2
|2
|16
|43
|38
|Chicago
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|36
|42
|Rockford
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|35
|40
|Grand Rapids
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|48
|50
|Manitoba
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|42
|44
|Texas
|14
|3
|9
|0
|2
|8
|32
|54
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|45
|33
|Stockton
|13
|8
|2
|1
|2
|19
|53
|42
|Ontario
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|39
|37
|Bakersfield
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|39
|40
|Colorado
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|33
|38
|San Jose
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|31
|35
|San Diego
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|31
|42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
|Sunday’s Games
San Diego 3, San Jose 1
|Monday’s Games
Syracuse 3, Utica 1
Bridgeport 2, Providence 0
Stockton 6, San Diego 3
Manitoba 4, Texas 1
|Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.