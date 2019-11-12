TUESDAY 11/12:

TODAY: Few Flurries. Breezy & Very Cold. High 27

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Record Cold? Low 10

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Return. Not as Cold. High 32

DISCUSSION:

Feeling more like the middle of January across SE Ohio today. Temperatures will only top off in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills in the single digits to lower teens this morning, and into the low to mid teens this afternoon. A few flurries will be possible, especially this morning.

Very cold air will be with us tonight, and possible records will be broken with lows in the lower Teens, under mostly clear skies.

Clouds will begin to return on Wednesday, as temperatures will rise into the lower 30s for afternoon highs.

Temperatures will continue to moderate as we end the work week, with highs in the lower 40s Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s this weekend, and will be closer to 50 by Monday. Dry conditions look to be with us as we end this week into early next week.

Have a Great Tuesday!

