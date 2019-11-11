Senior Veterans Honored at Clay Gardens Place

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Veterans Day has arrived and local organizations came together to honor area senior veterans this morning.

A celebration was held at Clay Gardens Place in Zanesville as the Veterans Appreciation Foundation, Shriver’s Hospice, and the Muskingum Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution provided gifts to veterans in attendance.

Michael McHenry, Retired Brigadier General with the Veterans Appreciation Foundation, says the celebration was held to remember and honor senior veterans.

“What we’re doing here today is celebrating the service of our veterans for all of our senior veterans; who’ve not been able to attend an event or come down to the Veterans Day parade. So, we can come out and see them and say ‘thank you for your service’.”

Among other veterans, Tuskegee Airman John Nelson was honored this morning. Nelson was 19 years old when he entered the service.

“They made sure nobody gets away with anything. Everybody—you’ve come here to do time; you’re going to do time, boy. Believe that—you’re going to do time. I’ve got to tell you—I was always kind of gung-ho.”

While Veterans Day only comes once a year, Mary Ann DeVolld, with the Muskingum Chapter DAR, says those who serve should be honored each and every day.

“I think it’s important that we remember these veterans every day. You know, Veterans Day is a time that we’re all reminded—but, we can’t forget them ever. We have to always, always be aware of their presence here and what they did when they served. And just to keep educating our children is so important; and I think it’s being done.”

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are currently 18.2 million veterans in the United States.