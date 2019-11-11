Police: Pulitzer Prize gold medal stolen from Ohio newspaper

State
Associated Press0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal that was reportedly stolen from an Ohio newspaper’s former office.

The theft was discovered Thursday morning after the Akron Beacon Journal’s staff moved from the paper’s former building.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the thief took the medal from a protective display case where it was stored in the former newsroom lobby. The medal was scheduled to be moved to the next office.

Police say the medal was stolen sometime between Tuesday and late Thursday morning.

Akron Beacon Journal Publisher Bill Albrecht says the paper is cooperating with the investigation.

The medal was awarded for the paper’s 1994 “A Question of Color” series.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Police find woman fatally stabbed on side of road

Associated Press

Police: 16-year girl shot, injured while walking down street

Associated Press

Services set for detective fatally shot in drug-related raid

Associated Press