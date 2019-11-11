Police: Man accused of stabbing 6-year-old son charged

State
Associated Press0

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man accused of stabbing his 6-year-old son in the chest with a large kitchen knife has been arrested on charges including felonious assault.

North College Hill police say Herb Price allegedly stabbed his son Saturday night at an apartment in the Cincinnati suburb. Police said the boy was seriously injured but was expected to recover.

Hamilton County Municipal Court records show the North College Hill man was arrested Sunday on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children. Price’s attorney, Rhett Baker, declined to comment Monday.

A complaint filed in court said authorities were seeking a temporary protection order for the child.

Police didn’t provide a potential motive.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Sentencing set for man convicted of killing police officers

Associated Press

Sentencing set for man convicted of killing police officers

Associated Press

Police: Pulitzer Prize gold medal stolen from Ohio newspaper

Associated Press