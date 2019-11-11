One Injured in Coshocton County Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one vehicle accident. It happened just after 1:30 Monday morning in the area of US 36 and Township Road 105. Sheriff Tim Rogers says 31-year-old Edi Uyesugi of Coshocton was driving east on US 36, lost control of her vehicle and went off the right side of the roadway before over correcting, then going into the median and striking a concrete barrier. She was flown from the scene by medical helicopter to Akron General Hospital due to her injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

